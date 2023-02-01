Obituary: Martin, Calvin Okey

Calvin Okey Martin Obit
Calvin Okey Martin Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calvin Okey Martin, 85, of Parkersburg, WV, faithful servant of God, passed away on January 31, 2023, at his residence.

He was born May 2, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Okey Martin and Elba Simmons.

Calvin was a devoted member of Camden Avenue Church of Christ. He retired from Corning Glass. Calvin was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and all things outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Jean Martin; son, Kevin (Kathy) Martin of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Josh (Rachel) Martin and Cami (Josh) Smith; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Evie, Kendall, Charlee, and Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry Martin and Harold Martin; his sisters, Garnet, Eleanor, Betty, and Beulah.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Rick Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 11 A.M. To 1 P.M. at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Martin family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Local teacher under investigation
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
A two-vehicle crash occurred on Emerson Ave. near Corbitt hill Rd. in Waverly Tuesday morning.
Two-vehicle crash leads to one person taken to the hospital
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning.
Two-vehicle crash on I-77 south ends with one vehicle in a ditch

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Holbert, Earl Francis
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Conaway, A Bertram
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bell, Robin Daphanne
Noah Jennings Morgan Obit
Obituary: Morgan, Noah Jennings