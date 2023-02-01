Obituary: Martin, Calvin Okey

Calvin Okey Martin, 85, of Parkersburg, WV, faithful servant of God, passed away on January 31, 2023, at his residence.

He was born May 2, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Okey Martin and Elba Simmons.

Calvin was a devoted member of Camden Avenue Church of Christ. He retired from Corning Glass. Calvin was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and all things outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Jean Martin; son, Kevin (Kathy) Martin of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Josh (Rachel) Martin and Cami (Josh) Smith; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Evie, Kendall, Charlee, and Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry Martin and Harold Martin; his sisters, Garnet, Eleanor, Betty, and Beulah.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Rick Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 11 A.M. To 1 P.M. at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Martin family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.