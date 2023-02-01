Obituary: McKibben, Christopher Lee

Christopher Lee McKibben, 48, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at his home.

He was born on December 30, 1974, in Westminster, MD.

He graduated from the Job Core, where he became an over-the-road truck driver. He drove a truck for twenty-six years. Chris loved 4-wheeler riding with his brothers-in-law, Steve and Kevin.

Christopher Lee McKibben2 Obit (none)

Christopher is survived by his wife Kim, who he married on August 2, 2008, brother Mike McKibben (Amy), sister Amber Reynolds; a special nephew Gavin Reynolds whom he loved very much; his aunt, who raised him Dianne Wyant and cousin, Joel Wyant (Melissa), brothers-in-laws Steve Wagoner, Kevin and Sheena Wagoner, nephews Steven Kyle Wagoner, Eric Lee, Alex Wagoner, nieces Ashley and Josie Wagoner, two great nephews Emmett and Liam Wagoner, several aunts, uncles and special cousin Hunter Wheeler. He had several close friends he also left behind.

He was preceded in death by his biological mom Shirley, his dad, David McKibben, and two daughters, Tanya and Christina.

The celebration of life is Sunday, 1-5, at Hampton Inn Mineral Wells, WV.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

