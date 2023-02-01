Obituary: Morgan, Noah Jennings

Noah Jennings Morgan, 21, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

He was born October 31, 2001, a son of Sherri Caplinger Morgan and John Morgan.

Noah is survived by his siblings, Dr. Andrew Morgan (Brittany), Chase Morgan (Kattie), and Delaney Morgan (Brett Mitchell); nephews, Zeke, Zen, and Arlo; niece, Andi; grandfather, Pastor Jerry Caplinger; special aunt, Beryl Greathouse; and aunt and uncle, Penny, and Jemmy Boyce.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ella Caplinger, and paternal grandparents, Fred and Martha Gilbert.

Noah was personable, witty, and kind. He never met a stranger, and he could laugh with anyone. He would help anybody that needed it in whatever way he could. He truly had a heart of gold, and his generosity continued even after his last breath.

He was a huge animal lover from the time he could crawl and pick up bugs in the yard. He always had some sort of critter in his hand and would stop traffic on the interstate to move a turtle out of harm’s way. He loved every dog, cat, fish, and reptile he ever owned.

He was always a daredevil. He learned to ride a bike at 3 years old, and he never stopped doing crazy stunts on them. He loved to ride bikes, scooters, skateboards, dirt bikes, and 4-wheelers.

He enjoyed being surrounded by family. He was the youngest son to his loving parents, who raised him to be the amazing young man he is. His brothers made him tough, and they shared many of the same passions. His sister toted him around like a doll when they were kids. He had a special bond with his nephews and niece, and they adored their uncle Noah. He learned to love fishing, hunting, and 4-wheeling at a very young age from his grandpa. His grandma taught him how to make French toast, and he inherited her love of art. He grew up swimming in the pool and playing with all his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His memory will live on in the hearts of everyone he knew, and he will stay forever young. He was a sensitive soul who would put everyone else’s needs above his own. Noah gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. While we grieve the loss of our beloved Noah, he would be thrilled to know he helped so many others continue to live the lives they love.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Jefferson Baptist Temple, 1405 Erie Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Ron Hendershot officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist the Morgan family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with Noah’s loved ones.

