Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Jack Douglas

Jack Douglas Pfalzgraf went home to the Lord on January 25th, 2023.

Jack was born April 5th, 1939, the youngest of four to the late Raymond and Olive (White) Pfalzgraf. He attended Parkersburg High School and served in the army. Jack was a member of Hopewell Church of Christ. He worked as a pipefitter out of Local 565. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed making and fixing things in his workshop. Jack loved to play cards and work jigsaw puzzles, often with friends and family. Later in life, he liked to ride his scooter around his neighborhood and visit with friends and neighbors.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 22 years, Judy E. (Richards) Pfalzgraf, one grandson, Dustin Batdorff, one sister, Wanda Smith, one brother, Ed Pfalzgraf, and his beloved dog Roy Lee. Jack is survived by his children: Terrie Batdorff (Dale), Randy Pfalzgraf (Jessica), Sheri Pfalzgraf Pinkston (David); his grandchildren: Brooke Newman (Travis), Nicholas Batdorff (Jessica), Whitnie McKean (Brennan), Conrad Pfalzgraf, Aubrey Pfalzgraf, Chloe Pinkston, and Lyndsie Pinkston, one great-grandchild: Ayden Batdorff, one brother, James Pfalzgraf, one sister-in-law, Betty Pfalzgraf, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to give special thanks to his niece, Sandy Wells, and Aultman Hospice for their care of Jack.

A funeral service will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home (403 7th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101) at 3:00 on Saturday, February 4th, 2023, with visitation one hour prior. Military rites will be done by the American Legion Post #15. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

