Obituary: Stout, John Daniel (JD) II

John Daniel Stout II (JD) passed away peacefully at his residence on January 20, 2023.

He was born December 18, 1968, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late John Daniel (Dan) and Gloria Jean Stout.

JD graduated from Fairmont High School; he then went on to study business at Fairmont State University. Throughout his life, he managed several GNC stores, worked at KB toy store and did retail staging for several different stores. JD enjoyed cooking, raising vegetable gardens and houseplants, and taking care of freshwater fish tanks. He loved spending time with his family, fishing with his children, swimming, and thrifting. He loved Christmas and going on trips to the beach and the Amish country.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his son, Jack (Tonya) Stout of Wheeling, WV; daughter, Julia Elisabeth Stout of Morgantown, WV; sister, Aleesa (Eugene) Mellinger; nephew, Dylan (Rachel) Mellinger of Youngstown, OH; grandparents, John and Wilma June Labenne of Clarksburg, WV; aunts, Linda Labenne Thorn of Clarksburg, Ginger Labenne (Danny) Stonebreaker of Lumberport, WV, Elaine Labenne of Clarksburg, WV; uncle, Mark (Wanda) Labenne of Clarksburg, WV; and several cousins on both side.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Okey and Marie Stout; uncles, Jim Stout, Johnny Labenne, and Wayne Labenne; and aunt, Lydia Stout.

A memorial service will be 2 P.M. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Stout family.

