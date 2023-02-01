Obituary: Tanzey, Glenda Ruth Hardbarger

Glenda Ruth Hardbarger Tanzey, 79, passed away on January 31, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on January 25, 1944. She is the daughter of the late Harley Hardbarger and Hazel Ruth Jones Hardbarger.

Glenda battled health challenges over the years as well as grieved over the passing of her brothers and sisters, Denton Vincent, Mary Lou Sweet, Emogene Stansberry, Ralph Hardbarger, Dennis Hardbarger, Betty Lou Prunty, and Patsy Hodge.

Glenda was a true believer in her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Harrisville United Methodist Church for several years.

Glenda loved spending time with her family. She loved to listen to bluegrass and gospel music, and we can never leave out Elvis Presley. When she was well enough, she would go to church every chance she could to worship the lord. To all who knew Glenda, she also loved to bake bread. She made some of the biggest and best rolls one could ever taste. Becky, Abby, and Karlee followed her in her footsteps of cooking.

Glenda is survived by her four daughters Becky Munday (Nick), Jeannie Lane (Rod), Angie Tanzey (Johnny), and Abby Ice (Ted). She has 8 grandchildren. Megan (Steven), Elijah, Stewart, Karlee (Brandon), Katie (Austin), Jed (Lora), Tresstin, and Anna. She has 2 great-grandchildren. Millie Rae and Leah June. She also has several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, brothers, and sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Tanzey Jr, to whom she was married for 40 years.

Funeral Services 2 PM, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday from 4:30-8 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

