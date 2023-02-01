Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County

Three people arrested, two with felony charges
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Three people are facing charges following an investigation in Washington, County.

According to court documents, the Southeastern Major Crimes Task Force along and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Larry Haught Jr.’s residence on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Three people were arrested following the search warrant.

Agents found a large baggie of methamphetamine in Haught Jr’s residence. The baggie was 1.20 pounds (542.45g) when weighed. Numerous digital scales and plastic drug baggies commonly associated with drug trafficking were also found during the search, according to the affidavit.

Jessica Ann Science, Parkersburg, and Matthew Edward Deem, Belpre, were at Haught Jr’s residence when the warrant was executed.

As stated in the affidavit, Science was next to a meth pipe. A small baggie containing methamphetamine was later found in her purse. While being booked into jail, jail staff found meth in Science’s bra weighing 58.63 grams.

Deem was found sitting next to a meth pipe and later taken to jail.

Larry Haught Jr. was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony in the first degree.

Science was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony in the second degree.

Deem was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charged with with possession of methamphetamine, a felony in the second degree
Charged with with possession of methamphetamine, a felony in the second degree(Washington County Jail)

