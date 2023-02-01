Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming continuing, the Parkersburg Police Dept. will be looking to hold a search this Saturday with volunteers.

The police department sent out a release on Facebook that it is seeking able-bodied volunteers to help with the search that will be taking place this Saturday.

Police says interested parties should arrive at the large parking lot adjacent to the flood wall at Second and Avery Street no later than 9:30 in the morning. And people will need to sign in upon arrival.

Participation will involve strenuous work in rugged, wooded terrain and possibly cold and wet weather. Volunteers must come prepared with sturdy outdoor footwear such as hiking boots (no athletic or street shoes), durable clothing and outerwear appropriate for the weather, and a small day pack with water and snacks.

The search will be going on until 5 p.m. that same day and search areas will be disclosed to those who are wanting to search.

We will have more information on this later today, as we sit down with Gretchen Fleming’s family.

