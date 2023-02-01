Public forum on the proposed state budget is held in Parkersburg

Policy Outreach Director Seth Distefano breaks down the state's proposed budget.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy came to Parkersburg and held a public forum on West Virginia’s proposed budget.

Policy Outreach Director Seth Distefano gave locals a breakdown of the budget’s basics. He also talked about how Governor Justice’s proposed personal income tax cut could impact it.

“Governor Justice’s proposed 50% personal income tax cut would take $1.5 billion away from West Virginia’s general revenue fund. That would be an absolutely devastating hit to West Virginia’s ability to provide services that workers and families across the state depend on,” he said.

Distefano added that the tax cut deeply favors wealthy people and that tax cuts historically have not helped with job growth.

Governor Justice, on the other hand, has campaigned for the cuts, saying that it will bring growth, attracting more workers to the state.

Distefano also spoke about alternative uses for surplus money among other things.

