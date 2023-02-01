Rickie Allen signs with Case Western Reserve University Spartans football team

Rickie Allen signs to CWRU
Rickie Allen signs to CWRU(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Rickie Allen has officially signed with Case Western Reserve University to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level.

After a great career with the Yellowjackets, Rickie has used his success on the field and his stellar grades in school to continue playing the sport he loves collegiately.

While playing for Williamstown, Rickie earned two all-state honors as well as helping the Yellowjackets win the Class A State Championship this past season.

While playing for the Spartans this fall, Rickie plans to study Pre-Med at Case Western Reserve University.

