Student Athlete of the Week: Trent Taylor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Trent Taylor, a junior from Warren High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a three sport athlete for the Warriors, Trent has a hectic schedule but consistently remains on the honor roll.

With football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring, Trent does not have a lot of time to relax. But, he says that he loves his schedule and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

As one of just two upperclassmen on the Warriors basketball team, Trent has loved being a leader and helping his younger teammates be prepared for the future.

