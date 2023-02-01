Three people arrested for involvement in drug activity and theft in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in drug activity and theft at a home on May Avenue in Chauncey, Ohio on Tuesday, according to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith.

Law enforcement had received information that numerous persons staying in a tent in the back yard of the home were involved with recent drug activity and theft.

During the investigation, detectives with the Southeast Major Crimes Task forces seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of drug trafficking, according to authorities.

“Multiple persons on scene were wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for failure to report or had active warrants for their arrest,” Sheriff Smith said.

Mona Kay Dearing, 27, of Nelsonville was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

John D. Dearing, 45, of Athens was arrested on an adult parole authority for possession of drugs.

Amber Dawn Drake, 35, of Glouster was arrested on a felony warrant for drug possession and three felony child support warrants.

The task force was assisted by deputies from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

