WV Checkbook website designed for government transparency

Feb. 1, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Auditor’s office is working to improve government transparency with your tax dollars.

If you’ve ever wondered where your taxes are going to West Virginia has a new website to keep track of that.

This website gives general overviews for budgets and revenues but also some listings that name every particular expense.

The charts can also be filtered and come in different styles.

State Auditor J.B. McCuskey said its to create more accountability.

“And so if the Governor’s going around proposing a new way to tax you -- this gives you the ability to hold every elected official, every single bureaucrat, and every single legislator accountable about how your money is being spent and for you to tell them how it should be spent better,” said McCuskey.

McCuskey said the website will continue to be updated and has features designed for user feedback, like a survey that allows users to say how they would like their tax money divvied up.

