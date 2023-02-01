WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman leaves for LIV Golf

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Brad Ullman, the Executive Director of the West Virginia Golf Association, is now leaving the W.V.G.A. to accept a position as Tournament Director for LIV Golf.

Ullman has been the Executive Director since 2014 and has been with the W.V.G.A. since the late 2000′s.

Now, Ullman will be taking his leadership skills to LIV Golf to manage tournaments on a wider basis and a more national scale.

Ullman has loved his time with the W.V.G.A and even though LIV is not headquartered in W.Va., he is able to stay in the state he calls home and continue his new job.

