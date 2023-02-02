Arts and entertainment events happening February 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, February 2nd

  • Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friends of the Barlow Library Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Introduction to Weaving 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, February 3rd

  • Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friends of the Barlow Library Used Book Sale 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Brown Baggin’ through History 12:00pm - 1:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Chris Distefano: Comedian 8:00pm @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University
  • Songwriters in the Round 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Saturday, February 3rd

  • Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Free Showing of Minions: Rise of Gru! 10:00am - 11:30am @ Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square
  • Friends of the Barlow Library Used Book Sale 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Lego Club- ages 6+ 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unsolved Murders with American Military University Cold Case Unit 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • 80s Night Dinner Party 5:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Love is in the Air- Fashion Show and Cocktail Party 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center

Sunday, February 4th

  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • First Sunday Brunch 11:00am - 2:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Winter Music presented by Artsbridge Evan Cunningham Music 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
Injuries to infant being investigated
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - February 2nd
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - February 2nd
Volcano Days is meant to be fun and educational.
A date for 2023′s Volcano Days festival has been set
Boil water advisory issued for Reno Water customers along Route 7
Lawsuit: WVa abortion ban irrational, unconstitutional