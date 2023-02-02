Arts and entertainment events happening February 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, February 2nd

Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friends of the Barlow Library Used Book Sale 9:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Introduction to Weaving 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, February 3rd

Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friends of the Barlow Library Used Book Sale 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Brown Baggin’ through History 12:00pm - 1:00pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Chris Distefano: Comedian 8:00pm @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, Ohio University

Songwriters in the Round 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Saturday, February 3rd

Permanent Art Collection Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center

Free Showing of Minions: Rise of Gru! 10:00am - 11:30am @ Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square

Friends of the Barlow Library Used Book Sale 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Lego Club- ages 6+ 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch

Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Unsolved Murders with American Military University Cold Case Unit 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm - 3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

80s Night Dinner Party 5:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Love is in the Air- Fashion Show and Cocktail Party 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center

Sunday, February 4th

Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

First Sunday Brunch 11:00am - 2:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Winter Music presented by Artsbridge Evan Cunningham Music 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.