Boil water advisory issued for Reno Water customers along Route 7

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Reno Water says customers along Route 7, including 112 Rauch Drive and down toward Route 7 and 120 Brandy Drive and toward Route 7 are without water after a water main break near Tennis Center Drive in Marietta on Wednesday night.

Reno Water says these customers draw from Marietta’s supply and will not have water until it’s fixed. Reno Water says the estimated restoration time is around noon the next day on Thursday, the 2nd.

Reno Water says these customers should boil their water for at least 72 hours after it is restored.

Other Reno Water customers are drawing from Reno’s reserves and are not under a boil water advisory, according to Reno Water. Reno Water says they have enough water to last until the water main break is fixed.

About 100 customers are affected, according to Reno Water.

