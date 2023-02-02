A date for 2023′s Volcano Days festival has been set

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 Volcano Days festival has a date.

The three day festival is coming for its 33rd year on September 22nd. Expect food, vendors, activities, and more.

Wood County Parks Director Jeremy Cross said you’ll get to see a blacksmith in action, displays of historical engines, and more.

The event is meant to be both fun and educational for the family.

Cross said Volcano, West Virginia has deep historical ties to the oil and gas industry.

“One half of the show is the engine area and that’s where you see all the history for Volcano Days. So you’ll have the hit and miss engines, the saw mills, the shingle mill, that type of thing,” he said.

Cross said the event is a celebration of the oil and gas industry.

Admission is free. It will be held at its usual location - Mountwood Park.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.