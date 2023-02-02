French Creek Freddie predicts early spring

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - French Creek Freddie has predicted an early spring for the Mountain State while Punxsutawney Phil has predicted more winter in Pennsylvania.

According to tradition, an early spring can be expected if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, which is a result of an overcast sky on Groundhog Day. West Virginia’s famous weather-prognosticating groundhog did not see his shadow, but Pennsylvania’s beloved groundhog did.

After more than 40 years of making Groundhog Day predictions, Freddie is correct about 50% of the time.

The last time French Creek Freddie disagreed with Punxsutawney Phil was in 2021 when French Creek Freddie also predicted an early spring while Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

