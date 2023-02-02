Injuries to infant being investigated

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken.

Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County.

He said that when a child is involved, the investigator with the prosecutor’s office works with CPS on the investigation typically instead of it going through the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The condition of the infant has not been released. Stanley said the infant was in a medical facility receiving care though.

Stanley said this is an active investigation and could not release more details at this time.

WTAP will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.