Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
(Houston Police Department)
By KHOU staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) – A man in Houston was mauled to death by his neighbor’s dogs while trying to protect his own pet, officials said.

Police said the victim was inside his home Wednesday when he heard noises in his backyard.

When he went outside to check, he saw the neighbor’s dogs had gotten loose and were attacking his dog.

When police arrived, they said the dogs were still mauling the man’s body, even though he was already dead. They also said one of the dogs tried to attack an officer.

All the dogs involved were taken to the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter.

The victim’s dog that was attacked had to be euthanized Wednesday night due to its injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

