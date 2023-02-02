Obituary: Barnhart, Daniel Ray Sr.

Daniel Ray Barnhart Sr., 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Parkersburg, WV. He was born on September 10, 1945. A son of the late Fred and Dorothy Barnhart.

Daniel was previously employed by O’ Ames, where he worked for 30 years. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, and fishing. He also served in the Army National Guard for 12 years.

Daniel is survived by a son, Daniel Barnhart Jr. (Anita) of Parkersburg, WV; a sister, Patty Johnson; sisters-in-law, June Sanders (Leo) and Sue Wine; five grandchildren, Justin Barnhart (Jaiden), Nathaniel Barnhart (Jasmine), Lakin Kimble (Victoria), Brooklyn Kimble (Beau), Ryan Kimble; five great-grandchildren, Nyla Smith, Parker Barnhart, Ezra Brockman, Zaylee Smith, and Branzer.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Rita Ann George Barnhart.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Minister J.D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South.

Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Barnhart family.

