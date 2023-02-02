Obituary: Chaney, Cheryl W.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Cheryl W. Chaney, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 1, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 2, 1945, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Richard Elwood and Genevieve Waldine Barnett Kanney. She retired from C&P Telephone and Verizon after 33 years of service. Cheryl loved singing and enjoyed the Voices of Triumph while volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a member of the Zion Baptist Church.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lionel A. Chaney; her daughter, Charo Stubbs (Melvin) of Parkersburg; her son, David Chaney of Parkersburg; three step-sons, Tim Chaney (Vickie) of Columbus, OH, Randy Chaney of California and Lionel Gaskins of Belpre; a sister, Celestine “Cookie” Hollister (Joe) of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Richard Kanney (Gloria) of Westminister, MD and Fred Kanney (Linda) of Pickerington, OH; grandchildren, Melvin Stubbs, Jr., Arianna Faith Finch, Kelci Riebel, and Tyler Chaney; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Alisha, and Eddie Seymour; and several other special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Kanney and Rose Mary Seymour, and a nephew, Lamar Kanney.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Lisa Grays officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Chaney family.

