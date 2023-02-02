Obituary: Dawson, Fannie

Fannie Dawson Obit
Fannie Dawson Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fannie Dawson, 86, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at The Willows.

She was born in Webster County, a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Flora (Lough) Morrison.

She was a homemaker and member of Hope Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Rosa Dawson, Flora Cline, and Helen Brookover; two sons Delbert Dawson, Jr. (June) and Clarence Dawson (Kathy); thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Dawson; son William Dawson; daughter Linda West; and many brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff at Willows Nursing Home for their love and care.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Bud Corbin officiating.

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM.

