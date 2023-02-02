Obituary: Flinn, Darrell E.

Darrell E. Flinn, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly in his home under the loving care of his wife on February 1, 2023.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents D. Eugene Flinn and G. Auline Flinn, as well as one granddaughter.

As an avid hunter, Darrell enjoyed camping as well as fishing. He worked for the City of Parkersburg for many years and was a joy to everyone he met. Darrell served his country as a member of the US Army Reserves.

Darrell was survived by his loving wife, Myra Flinn, sons Don and Chris Flinn, sisters Punk Smith, Nancy Carpenter, and Judy Lemon, as well as two granddaughters, four grandsons, and one great-grandson.

Darrell will be missed by everyone he met and will have a celebration of life at 1195 College Hill Road, Washington, WV 26181, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 12:00 noon.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

