Obituary: Stephens, Mary M. (Weaver)

Mary M. (Weaver) Stephens, 85, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Willows Center.

She was born July 27, 1937, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Carrell Weaver and Magdalene Kerns Weaver Rice. Mary had previously worked at Corning Glass and was a social director at Arlington Nursing Facility. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church, Pettyville, WV, and enjoyed her family, flowers, and genealogy.

Mary is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Stephens; her two sons, Timothy Mark Stephens (Amy) of Colorado Springs, CO and Thomas Lynn Stephens II (Robin) of Neptune Beach, FL; one sister, Pat Scritchfield of Belpre, OH; two grandchildren, Bon Scott Stephens and Kelly Renee Denhalter and two great-grandchildren, Frankie Denhalter and Nora Denhalter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Jim Weaver, Larry Paul Weaver, Emolene Lynch, and Onie Kittle.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg, with Pastor Roger Benson officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stephens family.

