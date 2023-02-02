UPDATE: Water line breaks in Marietta continues to cause road closure, water to be restored Thursday night.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta mayor Josh Schlicher said the water has been restored North of State Route 7, but Tennis Center Drive is still affected.

Mayor Schlicher says the crews are doing the final connections and all water should be restored within the next three hours.

According the Schlicher, State Route 7 is still closed and expects it to stay closed until Friday morning or afternoon.

A boil water advisory was issued to all city water customers from Quality Inn/ Baymont Inn out State Route 7 North including the Kardex Buidling.

Karen Brown, the vice president of the Reno Water Board says after the water is on a 72 hour boil water advisory will be in effect for Marietta and Reno residents North of Duck Creek up Route 7.

While the waterline break has affected many people and business in the area, one local business is keeping a positive outlook.

Jane Thomson-Timko is the business manager for Thomson’s Landscaping and Garden Center located along State Route 7.

The landscaping and garden center was one of the business that lost water due to the line break.

”We’re really lucky. It’s not our summer season. It’s not our spring season. So, it’s not impacting us as much as it could, so we’ve been really lucky with that,” said Thomson-Timko.

In a release sent Thursday morning, ODOT is directing traffic to use the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge to West Virginia Route 2 as a detour.

Traffic will then use West Virginia Route 31 to I-77 and cross the I-77 bridge back onto State Route 7 in Ohio.

Original Story 2/2/2023 12:47 PM

A water line break along the southbound side of State Route-7 in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto West Virginia Route 2 in St. Marys.

SR-7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Dr. in Marietta to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.

