Water line breaks on southbound side of SR-7 in Marietta causes road closure

WTAP News @ Noon- Water line break on SR-7 in Marietta
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A water line break along the southbound side of State Route-7 in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto West Virginia Route 2 in St. Marys.

SR-7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Dr. in Marietta to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is directing traffic to use the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge to WV Route 2 as a detour.

Traffic will then use WV Route 31 to I-77 and cross the I-77 bridge back onto SR-7 in Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Injuries to infant being investigated
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Three people were arrested for their involvement in drug activity and theft at a home on May...
Three people arrested for involvement in drug activity and theft in Athens County

Latest News

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening February 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - February 2nd
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - February 2nd
Volcano Days is meant to be fun and educational.
A date for 2023′s Volcano Days festival has been set