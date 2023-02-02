Water line breaks on southbound side of SR-7 in Marietta causes road closure

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A water line break along the southbound side of State Route-7 in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto West Virginia Route 2 in St. Marys.

SR-7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Dr. in Marietta to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is directing traffic to use the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge to WV Route 2 as a detour.

Traffic will then use WV Route 31 to I-77 and cross the I-77 bridge back onto SR-7 in Ohio.

