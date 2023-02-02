Wood County Schools participating in training Monday

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood County Schools will hold active shooter training next week.

According to a press release from Wood County Schools, local law enforcement will hold training sessions for school employees on Monday February 6th.

Since it is a professional learning day for employees, students will not be in school.

Schools that are participating in the drills are Gihon Elementary, Greenmont Elementary, Lubeck Elementary, Madison Elementary, Neale Elementary, Van Devender Middle Schools.

Residents may see increased emergency activity around the schools due to the training sessions.

Agencies and 911 are aware of the training sessions so you do not need to call 911 about them.

