Wood County students learn what technical centers have to offer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood County high school students have been learning more about technical programs the county offers.

Students in 9th, 10th, and 11th grades from PHS and Williamstown High School have taken tours of the Caperton Center for Applied Technology and Wood County Technical Center.

During the tours they learn about everything from auto shop to computer science and even cosmetology.

The importance of the tours was discussed by Director Jason Hughes, Ph.D.

“They see something that connects with their interests and career goals, and they realize they need to be in one of these programs. What we’re finding is, we have numerous students in this county that are interested in career technical programs,” said Hughes.

The centers are getting ready to host Parkersburg South students next week.

