Wood County students learn what technical centers have to offer

Jason Hughes with Wood County Tech. Center
Jason Hughes with Wood County Tech. Center(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood County high school students have been learning more about technical programs the county offers.

Students in 9th, 10th, and 11th grades from PHS and Williamstown High School have taken tours of the Caperton Center for Applied Technology and Wood County Technical Center.

During the tours they learn about everything from auto shop to computer science and even cosmetology.

The importance of the tours was discussed by Director Jason Hughes, Ph.D.

“They see something that connects with their interests and career goals, and they realize they need to be in one of these programs. What we’re finding is, we have numerous students in this county that are interested in career technical programs,” said Hughes.

The centers are getting ready to host Parkersburg South students next week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Injuries to infant being investigated
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Wood County Schools will participate in training
Wood County Schools participating in training Monday
A water line break along the southbound side of State Route-7 in Ohio has caused traffic to...
Water line breaks on southbound side of SR-7 in Marietta causes road closure
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
Artsbridge Logo
Arts and entertainment events happening February 2nd-5th across the Mid-Ohio Valley