Celebrating Local Black History: Part One

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Appalachia region is rich of black history. Even here locally we have many historical stories to share.

“History in general in Appalachia is extremely important. Appalachia is known for storytelling whether it be anyone of any race is known for storytelling. When I talk about my particular race. Oral history or history in general is extremely passing that ancestry,” Director of Diversity & Inclusion at Marietta College, Tony Mayle said.

One story that Mayle shares give background to just one of the founding stories of Athens.

“Let me talk about the Tabler family. So, Michael Tabler his father had a plantation in West Virginia and he fell in love with one of his fathers slaves by the name of Hannah. Hannah and him had a relationship unknowingly because at that point a person held in bondage could be killed,” Mayle said.

After Tabler’s father signed Hannah over to Tabler they moved to Ohio what was then called Tabler town and is now referred to as Kilvert.

Also many symbols you may see in day to day life represent the past of black culture and where the future is headed.

“Behind me you’ll see the Sankofa. This Sankofa is a Ghanan symbol. The birds body is facing forward and it’s head is facing backwards symbolizing we have to reach back and grab what we lost, we have to know our ancestry, we have to know where we came from. If you look closely the bird also has an egg in it’s mouth sybolizing our children,” said Mayle.

Mayle believes that for many of the youth in this generation it is harder to grab their attention about their roots and where there family is from.

“Everyone at some point in their life will want to know where they came from, want to know who they are, want to know who there family were before their mother and father. I find the younger generation is slow in finding that curiosity but the more they are around ancestors the more they will develop that curiosity,” said Mayle.

But here locally Mayle believes Marietta college has done a good job of involving all students in black history.

“It’s one of the things you build it and hope they come and it seems as though we’ve found the right formula for a lot of the programs we do through the office of Marietta college,” said Mayle.

