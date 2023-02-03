Discovery World on Market hires Jill McDonald as Education Manager

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the opening of Discovery World on Market getting closer, the museum has made a new hire.

Jill McDonald is being hired as the education manager for Discovery World on Market.

McDonald says she has been a teacher for the last 11 years in Wood County Schools as a fourth, fifth and sixth-grade teacher. She says she’s excited to continue using her teaching method in this new setting and to showcase more in S.T.E.A.M. and how to be creative.

“I have always taught my students in my classroom beyond the textbook and beyond workbooks. I just feel like it’s much more effective to teach them when they can actually relate it to their real life,” says McDonald. “And I feel like getting hands on experiences and being able to create things with their hands and a lot of art integrated into their learning just seals the deal. It makes learning so much fun.”

McDonald also has experience in wedding and event planning and has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction.

“Jill will be such a blessing to the children that will visit Discovery World on Market,” says Wendy Shriver, executive director of Discovery World on Market. “Her ideas, creativity and excitement for teaching children is evident and they will definitely benefit from her experience.”

The official opening date for Discovery World on Market will be April 2.

