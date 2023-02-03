Emerson Library to hold cold case discussion

American Military University Cold Case Unit
American Military University Cold Case Unit(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A cold case unit is visiting Parkersburg Saturday.

The American Military University Cold Case Unit will hold a informational discussion about cases like Judy Petty at the Emerson Library at 11 AM.

Library employee Jeanne Michie gave a little insight on how the unit works.

“They do what’s call ‘crowd sourcing’ which is making use of media that hasn’t been used very much in that kind of thing. They used to have tip lines and things like this but here they can go on Facebook and just expand their audience exponentially.”

The discussion is open to the public and will take place in the Summers Auditorium.

