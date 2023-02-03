Family planning clinics set for Roane and Wirt Counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be holding family planning clinics in Roane and Wirt Counties.

The clinics will offer several services including pregnancy testing, information for those trying to achieve pregnancy, medical history, physical, gynecological, breast and testicular exams, laboratory services; diagnosis and limited treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, contraceptive supplies, education and counseling and referrals for medical issues and sterilization procedures.

Eligibility requirements are as follows: female/male of childbearing age; women seeking pregnancy; income is at or below 250% of the current Federal Poverty Level and uninsured or underinsured; fees assessed on gross monthly income and family size according to the Federal Poverty Guidelines; other programs available if annual income is over the income guidelines.

For Roane County the clinic will be Wednesday, February 15 at 200 E. Main Street, in Spencer. Appointments may be made at 304-927-1480.

For Wirt County the clinic will be on Tuesday, February 21 at 90 Senior Circle, in Elizabeth. Appointments can be made by calling 304-275-3131.

