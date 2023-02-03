Fleming family keeps Gretchen in mind with search coming this Saturday

Fleming family keeps Gretchen in mind with search coming this Saturday
Fleming family keeps Gretchen in mind with search coming this Saturday(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You wouldn’t think it would happen to you, but you have a little girl out there and somebody took her,” says David Fleming. “She vanished. And it’s crazy.”

It is almost two months since Gretchen Fleming went missing on December 4 and her family is still trying to find answers.

With a volunteer search party being put together with the help of Parkersburg police and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group, the Flemings are taking time to remember Gretchen.

From her love of music to her eclectic fashion sense.

“She was very unique,” says David. “She loved her fashion, and she was a thrifty-fashion girl. So, she would put together these outfits and things that you would think somebody would spend a bunch of money on and she was just so unique and artful enough that she always had a unique style. And just very vibrant.”

The Flemings also bring up Gretchen’s interesting way of walking.

Gretchen’s uncle, Phillip Fleming says, “Well, when she was a child, we thought it was just when she was a child, but she would always walk around on her tippy-toes all the time. And we started naming her ‘Twinkle Toes’ back in the day. But then, just over Thanksgiving, I was watching her walk through the living room at my parents’ house and there she was on her tiptoes again at age 27. So, we were kind of laughing that particular day about that.”

David says that he hopes that this search will result in him getting Gretchen and finally be able to reunite with her.

“I would love to be able to hold her and give her a hug and talk to her again and let her know that she’s loved,” says David. “I don’t know if she realizes how much she’s loved by our family, this community. Sometimes kids, you know, they’re just... they don’t understand how much people love them behind the scenes.”

For more information on how to volunteer for the search on Saturday, you can go to the link at the bottom and found out more.

Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Injuries to infant being investigated
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Wood County Schools will participate in training
Wood County Schools participating in training Monday
Jason Hughes with Wood County Tech. Center
Wood County students learn what technical centers have to offer
Water line break in Marietta causes road closures and water issues
UPDATE: Water line breaks in Marietta continues to cause road closure, water to be restored Thursday night.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring