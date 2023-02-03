Fleming family keeps Gretchen in mind with search coming this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You wouldn’t think it would happen to you, but you have a little girl out there and somebody took her,” says David Fleming. “She vanished. And it’s crazy.”

It is almost two months since Gretchen Fleming went missing on December 4 and her family is still trying to find answers.

With a volunteer search party being put together with the help of Parkersburg police and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group, the Flemings are taking time to remember Gretchen.

From her love of music to her eclectic fashion sense.

“She was very unique,” says David. “She loved her fashion, and she was a thrifty-fashion girl. So, she would put together these outfits and things that you would think somebody would spend a bunch of money on and she was just so unique and artful enough that she always had a unique style. And just very vibrant.”

The Flemings also bring up Gretchen’s interesting way of walking.

Gretchen’s uncle, Phillip Fleming says, “Well, when she was a child, we thought it was just when she was a child, but she would always walk around on her tippy-toes all the time. And we started naming her ‘Twinkle Toes’ back in the day. But then, just over Thanksgiving, I was watching her walk through the living room at my parents’ house and there she was on her tiptoes again at age 27. So, we were kind of laughing that particular day about that.”

David says that he hopes that this search will result in him getting Gretchen and finally be able to reunite with her.

“I would love to be able to hold her and give her a hug and talk to her again and let her know that she’s loved,” says David. “I don’t know if she realizes how much she’s loved by our family, this community. Sometimes kids, you know, they’re just... they don’t understand how much people love them behind the scenes.”

