“Fractured” art exhibit opens at Marietta College

WTAP News @ 5 "Fractured" art exhibition opens at Marietta College
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The “Fractured” art exhibition opened on Feb. 2 at Marietta College.

The exhibit features the collaborative work of photographer Helen Hoffelt and fiber artist Char Norman, both of the Columbus College of Art and Design.

The Marietta College Art Department said in a release that the multimedia works in the exhibit contrast the natural beauty of southeast Ohio with the region’s energy producing industries. The exhibit weighs the affects of those industries on the local environment against the economic and energy needs of communities.

The “Fractured” exhibit will be on display in Gallery 310 of Marietta College’s Hermann Fine Arts Center from February 2nd through April 6th.

A reception featuring the artists will be held on March 17th from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Injuries to infant being investigated
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Marietta Schools are going to begin phase two of their re-entry plan
No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence
WTAP Pinpoint Weather PM Update - 2/2/23
WTAP Pinpoint Weather PM Update - 2/2/23
Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction
Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction
Two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey confident in abortion pill ban lawsuit
W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey confident in abortion pill ban lawsuit