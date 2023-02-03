“Fractured” art exhibit opens at Marietta College

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The “Fractured” art exhibition opened on Feb. 2 at Marietta College.

The exhibit features the collaborative work of photographer Helen Hoffelt and fiber artist Char Norman, both of the Columbus College of Art and Design.

The Marietta College Art Department said in a release that the multimedia works in the exhibit contrast the natural beauty of southeast Ohio with the region’s energy producing industries. The exhibit weighs the affects of those industries on the local environment against the economic and energy needs of communities.

The “Fractured” exhibit will be on display in Gallery 310 of Marietta College’s Hermann Fine Arts Center from February 2nd through April 6th.

A reception featuring the artists will be held on March 17th from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

