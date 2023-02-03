Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022.

Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October.

He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, two counts of possession, keeping a controlled substance, five counts of a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, obstructing an officer and battery on a government official.

The state denied reduction to the bond set for Buskirk at $75 thousand. He has not been indicted and a trial for his sentencing has not been scheduled yet.

