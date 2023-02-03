Local career center will host babysitting classes throughout the year

Babysitting classes will be held throughout the year at The Washington County Career Center.
Babysitting classes will be held throughout the year at The Washington County Career Center.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center is offering babysitting classes throughout the year.

The classes are aimed at kids ages 13 to 17. The career center’s Erica Chidester said it gives kids hands on practice with changing diapers and feeding. It also goes over parents’ expectations, how to start your business, and safety. For instance, it teaches kids how to handle emergencies - including the Heimlich on babies, how to stop bleeding, how to call poison control, and more.

“I think it’s just important for the kids to understand, especially the kids starting at a young age, like 13, 14, or 15 years old to understand all the safety mechanisms that go into it because it’s a big responsibility,” Chidester said.

After completing the class, students will receive an American Safety and Health Institute certification.

The next class with openings will be on April 15th from 1pm to 4pm.

Classes cost $45.

To sign up, call the career center at 740-373-6283. You can also go to their website at careercenter.net to register and keep your eye out for future classes.

