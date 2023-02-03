Marietta City Council allocates hundreds of thousands of American Rescue Plan dollars

Marietta City Council allocates American Rescue Plan funds.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - At Thursday night’s Marietta City Council meeting, hundreds of thousands of dollars in American Rescue Plan funds were distributed across multiple projects.

No more than $300,000 will be used to maintain and take care of existing trees.

No more than $100,000 will be used to upgrade the Hadley Fields Softball Complex.

No more than $70,000 will be used to restore and renovate a storage building on Putnam Street.

No more than $50,000 will be used to put a sign up for the city, plus a bench, flowers, among other beautifying and clean-up measures around Seventh and Putnam Street.

Additionally, the Indian Acres boat docks will be renovated with no more than $29,000. Schlicher told WTAP that the docks are in bad shape. They’re over 30 years old and damaged.

ARP funds will also be used to get a contract with a company to work on the docks.

Additionally, no more than $24,000 will be given to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley to cover funds lost during Covid.

