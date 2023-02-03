Marietta City Engineer says goodbye after 17 years

Joe Tucker retires as Marietta City Engineer.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Joe Tucker is retiring as Marietta’s city engineer after 17 years of service.

Thursday, city officials held a retirement party in the conference room of the engineering department, but Tucker’s focus is on the new reverse-osmosis treatment plant that will replace Marietta’s two existing water plants.

Bids opened Thursday afternoon for the new reverse-osmosis treatment plant. Tucker believes this is another step in maintaning safe drinking water.

“Marietta needs water treatment plants that are capable of treating what I call emerging contaminents, which is what some people refer PFAS or forever chemicals such as C8,” Tucker said.

Tucker is credited for many advancements in the engineering department. However, Tucker’s partnership with his wife is his proudest accomplishment.

“My wife and I were both foster parents,” he said. “And actually three of our nine children were foster kids that we ended up adopting. She’s an incredible part of my story.”

Tucker says the city of Marietta is in good hands with assistant engineer Bob Heady.

