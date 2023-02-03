Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown native and graduate of University High School will be making history on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Autumn Lockwood will become the first Black woman to ever coach in the big game, according to the NFL.

Lockwood joined the Philadelphia Eagles staff in August 2022 and serves as the team’s Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

Lockwood graduated from University High in 2012 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in criminal justice from the University of Arizona in 2015 and a master’s degree in sports management from East Tennessee State University in 2020.

She will be just the fourth woman to coach in the big game.

