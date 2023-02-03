No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence

Marietta Schools are going to begin phase two of their re-entry plan
Marietta Schools are going to begin phase two of their re-entry plan(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible.

Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta Police Department to look into violent threats made against Marietta High School through student social media platforms.

The Marietta Police Department determined there is no present threat to the safety and security of students, staff, or property.

Marietta City Schools’ full statement can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Injuries to infant being investigated
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

WTAP Pinpoint Weather PM Update - 2/2/23
WTAP Pinpoint Weather PM Update - 2/2/23
Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction
Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction
Two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey confident in abortion pill ban lawsuit
W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey confident in abortion pill ban lawsuit