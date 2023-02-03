No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible.

Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta Police Department to look into violent threats made against Marietta High School through student social media platforms.

The Marietta Police Department determined there is no present threat to the safety and security of students, staff, or property.

Marietta City Schools’ full statement can be found here.

