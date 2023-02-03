Obituary: Allen, Orville L.

Orville L. Allen, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on February 2, 2023, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

Orville was born on September 29, 1931, in Calhoun County, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Darley O. Allen and Effie Mae Lucas Allen.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Formweld Industries of Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Erma King Allen; his 7 brothers: Bernard, Virgil, Orris, Carl, Dennis, Jeff, and Oscar; and 3 sisters: June, Frances, and Mabel.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rusty and Sandy Leasure.

The family would like to thank the staff at Parkersburg Care Center for their compassionate care of Orville.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Chuck Furbee. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

