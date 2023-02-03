Obituary: Barr, Jeffrey Brian

Jeffrey Brian Barr, 53, of Belpre, OH, passed away at Grant Medical Center on February 2, 2023, after four years of battling medical complications.

Jeff was born on May 9th, 1969, to Larry Barr and Connie Dotson Barr in Parkersburg, WV. He was a graduate of Belpre High School.

Jeff was employed with Belpre Sand and Gravel for many years. He enjoyed skydiving, attending NASCAR races, gardening, and cooking.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Connie Barr, two sisters, Melissa Barr and Lori Barr (Bryan Parrish), a niece, Emily Montgomery (Travis Huck), and a great-niece, Avery Huck.

Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Services will be 2 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, with Teddy Tackett officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2pm Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

