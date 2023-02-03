Obituary: Doyle, Lester Edward

Lester Edward Doyle, 81, of Wingett Run, OH, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 2, 1942, in Liberty Township, OH, to the late Paul Edward and Diantha Mae (Hendershot) Doyle.

Lester attended Dalzell School, which was a one-room school for six years. He graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1960. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served for six months of active duty, followed by six years in the Army Reserve.

He had worked at Remington Rand in Marietta and Reno, B.F. Goodrich and retired from RJF in 2004.

Lester and his country band “Lester Doyle and the Dandies” had a local radio show on WBRJ, then a successful TV show on WTAP sponsored by Pottmeyer Dodge in the 1960′s.

On April 27, 1974, he married M. Diane (Quinlan) Doyle, and she survives along with his sisters, Janet Westbrook (Robert) and Joyce Bunner; several nieces and nephews, Teri Binegar-McCoy, Jeff Binegar, Steve Binegar, Robin O’Neal, Angela Summers, Mark Westbrook, Eric Westbrook, and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy, and a brother-in-law, Tim Bunner.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, with burial to follow in Masterton Cemetery in Lebanon, OH. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Sunday, February 5th, at the funeral home and again on Monday from 10 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Rd, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.