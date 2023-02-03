Obituary: Lantz, Lindel Marie

Lindel Marie Lantz, 95, of Vienna, passed away on February 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 3, 1927, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Pearla and Virginia Mahr Marshall.

Lindel was a homemaker. She was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished her family dearly. She was a lifelong member of the First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg and was a proud member of the Parkersburg High Acapella Choir.

Surviving are her children: Joe H. Lantz Jr. (Charlotte) of Mineral Wells, Steven M. Lantz of Parkersburg, Michael Lantz of Parkersburg, and Cindy Westbrook (Larry) of Harrisville.

She also leaves behind eight grandchildren whom she dearly loved: Dr. Joseph Lantz (Dr. Brandi), Ethan Lantz, Jeffrey Lantz, Dr.Arica Montgomery (Evan), Whitney Lantz, Mindy Gunter (Mark), Jessica Emerick (Greg), and Eric Westbrook (Jennifer) along with 12 great grandchildren and her faithful companion Alex.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joe H. Lantz Sr., son Jeffrey P. Lantz Sr., great-granddaughter Alina Smith, twin sister Lila Eagle, sister Eleanor Baker and brothers: Ken, Harold, Robert, and Lewis Marshall.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11 AM at the First Lutheran Church with Reverend Ian Ried officiating. Interment will follow a Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is in charge of arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

