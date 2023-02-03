Obituary: Townsend, Gary Lee

Gary Lee Townsend, 75, of Mineral Wells, died February 1, 2023, at the Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Leukemia due to his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. He was born on May 22, 1947, in Parkersburg and was the son of the late Carl Emerson and Freda George Townsend.

Gary retired from Shell Chemical and also bought and sold antiques, having worked at the Antique Mall in Marietta for over 20 years. He was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and loved fishing, hunting, and auctions. He was also a longtime supporter of Parkersburg South High School wrestling and had not missed a tournament in 40 years.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Townsend; two sons, Craig (Angie) Townsend and Chad (Katie) Townsend; two grandchildren, Michaela and Brandon Townsend; two step-grandchildren, Steven and Lauren Harris; one brother, Ken (Ethel) Townsend; two sisters, Terry Lemon, and Linda (Lewis) Moss; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant son, Joseph Wayne Townsend, and brother-in-law Donnie Lemon.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Jimmie Cox officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells, WV, with military graveside rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be held Sunday 4-8 pm and Monday 12-1 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the PSHS Wrestling Boosters.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.