Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine visits Marietta, Ohio on Thursday

WTAP News @ 6
By Phyllis Smith and Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio’s governor was in Marietta on Thursday afternoon to talk about the state’s budget and his commitment to the state’s water resources.

Governor Mike Dewine traveled to northeastern Ohio and Marietta for the second day of his budget tour.

Governor Dewine announced he plans to expand the work of his H2Ohio program to focus on the health of Ohio’s rivers.

He was joined by Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher and other state officials, along with the president of the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce.

