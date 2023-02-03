Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

On November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm theft and found a Winchester Model 12, 12-gauge shotgun, in White’s bedroom. White admitted to the officers that he possessed the shotgun.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

White is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his convictions for grand larceny and driving while his license was suspended or revoked for DUI-third offense in Wood County Circuit Court on February 10, 2017.

White is scheduled to be sentenced on May, 9, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

