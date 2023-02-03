Parkersburg South held a unique job fair for students

PSHS job fair
PSHS job fair(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Students at Parkersburg South High School experienced a slightly different job fair today.

The Social Studies Department at PSHS held a job fair to show students options other than going straight to college after high school.

Civics teacher Scott Miller talked about why the department held the fair.

“A lot of these students aren’t going to college. They’ve expressed interest in a career path other than college. I contacted some of the trade unions here in town to come in and give them an option, you know something besides the college path,” said Miller.

Students got to learn about Millwright, electricians, bricklayers, and several others trades.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50
UPDATE: One person dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
Injuries to infant being investigated
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Water line break in Marietta causes road closures and water issues
Marietta Mayor: Water line break in Marietta is repaired

Latest News

Artifacts recovered from the grounds at Oakland Estate by Mid-Ohio Valley Relic Recovery
Oakland Estate Artifacts
BHM SERIES part one
Celebrating Local Black History: Part One
Oakland Estate, on 7th street, ahs 191 years of history
This Is Home: Oakland Estate, taking a step into history
MOVHD family planning clinics coming to Roane and Wirt Counties
WTAP News @ 5 - MOVHD Family Planning Clinics