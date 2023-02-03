Parkersburg South held a unique job fair for students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Students at Parkersburg South High School experienced a slightly different job fair today.

The Social Studies Department at PSHS held a job fair to show students options other than going straight to college after high school.

Civics teacher Scott Miller talked about why the department held the fair.

“A lot of these students aren’t going to college. They’ve expressed interest in a career path other than college. I contacted some of the trade unions here in town to come in and give them an option, you know something besides the college path,” said Miller.

Students got to learn about Millwright, electricians, bricklayers, and several others trades.

