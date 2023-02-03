Payton Alloway signs to Thomas More University for soccer

WARREN, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Payton Alloway, a Warren Lady Warriors soccer, has officially signed to Thomas More University to play for the Saints soccer team.

After a great high school career, Payton finished with 55 total career goals and numerous accolades to her name.

While playing for the Saints soccer team, Payton plans to study criminal justice while attending Thomas More University.

